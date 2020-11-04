Repligen (RGEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 306.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

