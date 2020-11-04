Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oshkosh Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.88.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

