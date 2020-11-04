Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boise Cascade’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

