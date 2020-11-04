Research Analysts Set Expectations for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,937,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,014 shares of company stock worth $1,271,487. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

