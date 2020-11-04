Research Analysts Set Expectations for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

NYSE:LH opened at $210.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $212.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,762,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after buying an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 817,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,784,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

