Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

EL stock opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $237.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after buying an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after buying an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,335,336.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock worth $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.