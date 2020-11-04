Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC):

11/3/2020 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/2/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2020 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

10/14/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

