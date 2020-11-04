Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%.

REFR opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.09. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Research Frontiers news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

