Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of RFP stock opened at C$6.52 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.38. The company has a market cap of $561.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.34.

Get Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) alerts:

About Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.