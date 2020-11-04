Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of RFP stock opened at C$6.52 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.38. The company has a market cap of $561.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.34.
About Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO)
