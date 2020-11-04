Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

