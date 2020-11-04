Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.