Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Cowen lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

