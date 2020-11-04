Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Retail Value in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Retail Value stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Retail Value has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Roulston acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Retail Value by 38.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 65,101 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 108.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 62,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 64.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.