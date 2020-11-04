Revain Hits Market Capitalization of $120.19 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and C-CEX. Over the last week, Revain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $120.19 million and $500,076.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, HitBTC, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Kuna, Mercatox, BitForex, BitFlip and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

