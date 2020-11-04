Reviewing Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) & Takung Art (NASDAQ:TKAT)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ulta Beauty and Takung Art, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 9 17 0 2.65 Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $253.92, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Takung Art.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Takung Art’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $7.40 billion 1.66 $705.95 million $11.91 18.26 Takung Art $3.17 million 3.68 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Takung Art.

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Takung Art shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Takung Art shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Takung Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 4.41% 18.00% 6.29% Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33%

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Takung Art on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of May 2, 2020, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

