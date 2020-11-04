Rewardiqa 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $473.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 236.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 257.5% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $969,372.64 and $473.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00859459 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00254305 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00966004 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000159 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Rewardiqa Token Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a token. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

Rewardiqa Token Trading

Rewardiqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.