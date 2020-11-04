RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $11.27. 18,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

