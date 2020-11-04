Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $154,238.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $341,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.15. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.