Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Rise has a total market cap of $815,855.27 and approximately $172.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002000 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 163,750,073 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

