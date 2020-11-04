Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 886,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,913.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

