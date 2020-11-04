Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $65.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,318.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

