Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) (LON:RSE) Shares Gap Down to $270.00

Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) (LON:RSE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $270.00, but opened at $257.50. Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 10,046 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $222.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.43.

In other Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE.L) news, insider David M. Leuschen acquired 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £12,734.36 ($16,637.52).

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

