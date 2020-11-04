Robert W. Baird Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $109.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

CTLT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.99. 6,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

