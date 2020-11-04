Robotina (ROX) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $2,385.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

