Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 77 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 141,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.