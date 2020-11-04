Rock Creek Group LP Buys 137 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $178,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $364.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.