Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $444.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.06. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock worth $17,804,418. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

