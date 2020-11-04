Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

