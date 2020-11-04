Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

