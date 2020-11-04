Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $203.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $239.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,317 shares of company stock worth $47,961,463. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 225.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Roku by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Roku by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.