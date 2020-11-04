Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTON. KeyCorp raised their target price on Peloton from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.12.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.66.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.