Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $825.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $845.00 to $825.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $795.70.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $767.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $776.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $24,100,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,924 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 8.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 71.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $74,150,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.