Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $33.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 94,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

