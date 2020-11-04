RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 1,102,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,300,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Get RPC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $550.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 351,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.