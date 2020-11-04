RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in RPM International by 5.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 37.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

