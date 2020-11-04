Ryman Hospitality Properties’ (RHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.19% from the stock’s previous close.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

RHP opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($1.08). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,382,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,436,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 601,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 686,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

