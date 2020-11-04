Ryman Hospitality Properties’ (RHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.19% from the stock’s previous close.
RHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.
RHP opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,382,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,436,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 601,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 686,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.