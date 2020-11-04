Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of RYKKY stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
