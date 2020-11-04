Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

