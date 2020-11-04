Saferoads Holdings Limited (SRH.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SRH)

Saferoads Holdings Limited (SRH.AX) (ASX:SRH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.68.

Saferoads Holdings Limited provides road safety products and solutions in Australia. The company offers flexible guide posts and signage products; rubber-based traffic calming products, including separation kerbs and wheel stops; variable messaging sign boards; decorative and standard street, and road light poles, as well as permanent and temporary public solar lighting poles; and permanent and temporary crash cushions, such as bollards and safety barriers.

