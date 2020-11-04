Saferoads Holdings Limited (SRH.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SRH)

Saferoads Holdings Limited (SRH.AX) (ASX:SRH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.68.
About Saferoads Holdings Limited (SRH.AX)
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Saferoads Holdings Limited (SRH.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saferoads Holdings Limited (SRH.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.