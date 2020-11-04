Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) vs. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (NASDAQ:UBSFY) Critical Review

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Sapiens International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sapiens International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Sapiens International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Sapiens International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $1.77 billion 6.26 -$139.67 million ($0.02) -900.00 Sapiens International $325.67 million 4.39 $26.25 million $0.75 37.55

Sapiens International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Sapiens International 8.60% 18.94% 9.06%

Risk and Volatility

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sapiens International beats UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, customer groups, and third-party service providers; Sapiens DigitalHub, an API layer and digital studio; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals for the life, pension and annuities, property and casualty, and other insurance markets; and Sapiens PartnerHub, a cloud-based suite, as well as Sapiens Intelligence or Sapiens IntelligencePro advanced analytics solutions. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.