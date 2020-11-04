Sapiens International (SPNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

