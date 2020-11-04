Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (SIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$84.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.40 million.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$14.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.22 million and a PE ratio of 25.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$16.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s payout ratio is 82.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,317,500.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.