SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

