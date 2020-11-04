Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Schlumberger stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 344.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,896 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $46,560,000. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

