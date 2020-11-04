Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 758,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 746,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 349,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 259,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 235,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

