Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.90 Per Share

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SJG opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.52. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 126.09 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.39.
Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile
