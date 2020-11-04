Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.90 Per Share

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SJG opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.52. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 126.09 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.39.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from an actively managed portfolio principally consisting of securities listed on the Japanese stock markets. Its portfolio is invested in a range of companies quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the regional stock markets of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka and Sapporo and the Japanese over the counter (OTC) market.

