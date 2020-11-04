Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 105,237 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

