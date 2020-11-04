Scrypta (LYRA) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $527,998.78 and approximately $2,795.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00258582 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00021587 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00027866 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00007894 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000951 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 17,672,964 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,964 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.