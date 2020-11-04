Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB) Declares $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE SEB opened at $3,520.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $2,614.00 and a 1 year high of $4,450.00.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

