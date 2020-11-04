Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB) Declares $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.
NYSE SEB opened at $3,520.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $2,614.00 and a 1 year high of $4,450.00.
About Seaboard
