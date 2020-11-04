Select Interior Concepts (SIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Select Interior Concepts to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $125.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. On average, analysts expect Select Interior Concepts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of SIC opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 3.00.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.